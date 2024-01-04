Security heightened outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday morning after AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed, citing unnamed inputs, that the Enforcement Directorate is likely to arrest the AAP convener on 4 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Wednesday.

Taking to X, AAP leader and Delhi's Law and PWD Minister, Atishi, said, “News coming in that ED is going to raid Arvind Kejriwal's residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Atishi's post, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also took to X, claiming speculations about Kejriwal's arrest by the ED.

"It is heard that tomorrow morning, ED is going to reach the house of Chief Minister Kejriwal and arrest him," Bharadwaj said.

These claims by the AAP ministers came a day after Kejriwal skipped the 3rd summons for questioning in the Delhi excise case on Wednesday. Yesterday, AAP stated that Arvind Kejriwal is willing to cooperate with the ED, but they have argued that the intent behind the summons is to facilitate his arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has also said that the ED has not yet specified in what capacity has Kejriwal been called for questioning, whether is he a witness or accused in the excise policy case. The party further alleged that the BJP-led Centre is hatching a conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.

Before this, ED had issued summons on November 2 and December 21 however, Kerjirwal refused to appear before the federal agency on both occasions.

In the second summons, Kejriwal reportedly went on a 10-day 'Vipassana' meditation course at an undisclosed location and returned on December 30 while he skipped the first summons on November 2 alleging that the notice was "illegal" and “politically motivated." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

