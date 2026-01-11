Security tightened outside PM Modi’s Varanasi office as Congress protests against VB-G RAM G, holds ‘Save MGNREGA’ fast

Indian National Congress (INC) workers on Sunday held a protest under the banner ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ at Townhall Park in Maidagin, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They observed a symbolic fast opposing the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the introduction of the new Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) near the Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar statue.

Security was tightened outside Prime Minister and Varanasi MP Narendra Modi’s public outreach office, with all approach routes placed under strict surveillance by police and paramilitary forces, according to ANI.

The party announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled “MGNREGA Bachao” on January 3 and Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai detailed Congress' upcoming plans for rallies across the state, saying that LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and other national leaders will take part in the main rally in Lucknow.

“We are on a fast. Around the Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar statue, we are sitting on a fast. This government ended the MGNREGA law, and to protest that each of our Congress workers is sitting on the streets. We want to remove those who want to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name,” ANI quoted Rai as saying.

Emphasising that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to curtail people’s rights, Rai said the Congress would not allow this, which is why the protests were being held. He also alleged that the police were deployed to disrupt the symbolic fast, claiming that opposition leaders were even stopped at their homes.

He said efforts were being made to suppress the protest, but asserted that Congress workers would continue to fight for the rights of the poor and work to restore them.

Rai further claimed that the name of the new scheme, “G RAM G”, was being used by the BJP to spread misleading propaganda. He added that Mahatma Gandhi felt a deep connection with “Lord Ram”, and even referred to the circumstances surrounding Gandhi’s death to underline his point.

“We will not let the name of Mahatma Gandhi be forgotten. There will be a historic rally in which Beneras will conduct it's rally on January 8, then there is Mathura, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Sitapur on January 24, it will end in Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in the form of a historic rally, which is going to be held in Lucknow,” he added

About the VB-G RAM G Act The VB-G RAM G Act, which has replaced the two-decade-old UPA-era rural employment scheme MGNREGA, was cleared by Parliament on December 18 during the Winter Session and received Presidential assent on December 21, despite strong protests from the opposition. Under the new legislation, rural workers are entitled to 125 days of wage employment.

As per Section 22 of the Act, the cost-sharing arrangement between the Centre and the states will be in a 60:40 ratio. For North Eastern states, Himalayan states and certain Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the funding pattern will be 90:10.

Section 6 allows state governments to pre-identify a total of 60 days in a financial year to coincide with peak agricultural periods such as sowing and harvesting.