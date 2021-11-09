Security has been beefed up outside India's richest person Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the PTI news agency, a taxi driver informed the police that two suspected passengers carrying bags with them had asked him about the location of 'Antilia'.

The police are putting more barricades outside Ambani's residence and are also scanning the CCTV footage.

The police said that Mukesh Ambani’s private security coordinated with the police at all times. However, the police beefed up security and erected barricades in various parts of South Mumbai after they received the information.

According to the police officials, the taxi driver was standing near Killa court in south Mumbai when a car pulled over and its occupants asked him about the location of Ambani's residence. The two passengers in the car were speaking in Urdu and carrying two bags with them, the officials added.

Subsequently, the driver called the police and informed them about the incident. The Azad Maidan police have recorded the statement of the taxi driver. The police are verifying the claim and a senior officer is monitoring the situation.

This year in February, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside 'Antilia', triggering panic. The National Investigative Agency is probing the alleged role of the then Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze, in the SUV incident.

