Security was beefed up outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia after the police received a tip-off about two suspicious passengers from a taxi driver, reported news agency ANI .

“We received a call from a taxi driver that two people carrying a bag asked for Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. We are recording his statement," Mumbai police officials said.

“DCP level rank officer are monitoring the situation. Security has been heightened outside Antilia and CCTV footages are also being checked," they added.

A vehicle with explosives was found abandoned close to Antilia in February this year. The police later recovered gelatin sticks and a threatening note from inside the vehicle, along with a number plate of one of the vehicles owned by the Ambani family.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during its probe into the incident.

Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle in question, was found dead in a creek on 5 March in Thane after he filed a police complaint citing harassment.

Ambanis not relocating

The secutiy scare comes days after Reliance Industries Ltd clarified Mukesh Ambani has no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

The firm also sought to scotch speculations over India's richest family dividing time between the UK and Mumbai.

It termed reports of the Ambani family looking to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park their primary residence, as "unwarranted and baseless speculation".

Post Reliance acquiring the London property for ₹592 crore, Ambani and his family's visit abroad have been linked to them making Stoke Park their second home.

