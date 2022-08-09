'See continued strength in US, European IT markets,' Infosys CEO Salil Parekh2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 06:25 PM IST
- Infosys' top boss Salil Parekh said he is comfortable with the recently-raised full-year revenue growth outlook of 14-16%
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the US and European IT markets will continue to touch new heights. In an interview with PTI news agency, Parekh said, "See continued strength in the US, European IT markets", although it is keeping a close watch on the macroeconomic environment as "these are things one has to monitor on a constant basis".