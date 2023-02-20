See FDI flowing out of China, into India: Noted economist Nouriel Roubini
- Speaking about India's economic growth, Roubini said the country has the potential to grow at more than 7 per cent if it continues on the economic reforms path
Noted Iranian-American economist Nouriel Roubini expects foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing out of China and coming to India. Roubini also said that friendshoring is a huge opportunity for the country as it emerges as a replacement for global capital flowing out of China.
