See how road patches repair pot holes in minutes, Anand Mahindra shares video

Anand Mahindra has suggested a solution to repair the potholes on highways and important roads within minutes. But are the governments ready for it?
Mahindra & Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra often shares inspirational videos on his social media profile. But this time, he has come up with a suggestion that can save millions and billions of government's rupees.
Each year an extra portion of budget goes for the repair and maintenance of pot holes and deteriorated roads. With monsoon, the situation becomes awry and thing go beyond the control.
Now, what if there is a solution which not only saves government's money but the important time too? Will the government be ready to take up the challenge?
Sharing his idea, Anand Mahindra has come up with a solution to repair the potholes on highways and important roads within minutes.
Anand on 3 August shared a video on how the new technology that can help ease the whole painful job of filling potholes. He took to Twitter and wrote, "I’d say this is an innovation that’s essential for India. Some building/construction material company needs to either emulate this or collaborate with this firm and get it out here pronto!"
Anand also followed his inspirational post while highlighting the current issue of potholes.
The American Road Patch -- shared in the video -- makes potholes waterproof. The road patch is made up of high quality asphalt, polymer and geo-synthetic fiberglass.
When applied on roads, the patch forms a waterproof seal to cover potholes and cracks. Added with adhesive backing, the patch works both on asphalt and concrete road surfaces. The firm claims this is much better than standard road repairing procedure and provides a long lasting solution for potholes and cracks in roads.
The patented technology -- developed by American Road Patch 6 years ago is now distributed by Saint-Gobain Adfors in the USA and Canada -- can be used for pothole repair, concrete crack sealing and preservation, man -hole surround sealing, utility-cut sealing, low spot fill-in repairs, repair of uneven bridge joints, speed bumps, etc.
It can by used by Public Works Departments (PWDs), airports, commercial paving companies, property management and others.
Now, the question rises, are the Ministry of Roadways and State governments ready to take up the challenge? Perhaps we all have to wait for the answers.
