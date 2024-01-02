Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be in Tamil Nadu where he will be inaugurating the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport. PM Modi will begin his visit to South India from Tiruchirappalli. The Prime Minister will inaugurate, and dedicate the nation and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi will visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala over two days, on January 2 and 3. "Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala. The programmes will begin from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, where I will address the Convocation Ceremony of the Bharathidasan University. The new terminal building of the airport will also be inaugurated. At the same time, other development works will also be launched. These works will benefit several people," PM Modi posted on X.

According to the PMO statement, the new terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli international airport has been developed at a cost of more than ₹1,100 crore.

View Full Image Tiruchirappalli International Airport new terminal

The airport's design has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli. It would depict art forms from Kolam art to colours of Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks.

View Full Image Tiruchirappalli International Airport

Trichy airport can serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

The new terminal building of Trichy airport contains 60 check-in counters, 5 Baggage Carousels,60 Arrival Immigration Counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.

View Full Image Tiruchirappalli International Airport

Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

In his visit to Lakshadweep, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹1,150 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project.

He will also dedicate to the nation the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat that will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day. Additionally, PM Modi will also dedicate a solar power plant at Kavaratti-first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep.

