With the support of airlift rescue teams (choppers), the Indian Air Force (IAF) continued its relief efforts in flood-affected districts of Assam on May 22 and provided relief items to the people.
On May 22, the Indian Air Force (IAF) continued its relief efforts in flood-affected parts of Assam, using airlift rescue teams (choppers) to deliver relief supplies to the population. On May 21, the Indian Air Force (IAF) used An-32 cargo aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, a Chinook helicopter, and an ALH Dhruv to rescue 119 passengers stuck at Ditokchera railway station. It has deployed 20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) members in flood-affected areas, working closely with the NDRF and the state administration.
"#FloodReliefInAssam Efforts are continuing to evacuate citizens and airlift rescue teams and relief material to areas cut off due to floods in Assam. #IAF has deployed its transport aircraft and helicopters for the task," IAF tweeted.
With the help of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), NDRF and volunteers, a total of 24,749 trapped people have been rescued. The teams sent for the rescue operation, according to NDRF Inspector Mahip Mourya, have rescued 500 people from flood-affected villages in the Hojai area.
"Many did not want to leave their homes so we took relief and ration materials to them at their homes," NDRF Inspector Mahip Mourya added.
According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) estimates, 499 relief camps and 519 relief distribution centres have been established in all affected districts, with a total of 92,124 inmates currently residing in the camps. According to the ASDMA statistics, the flood affected 8,39,691 people from 3,246 villages in 32 districts, with six districts in Assam being hit by landslides.
As per the data, there has been a loss of 14 human lives (9 in Flood and 5 in Landslide) in the first phase of the flood and 100,732.43 hectares of cropland have also been affected by the natural calamity in the state.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted a wet spell over Northwest and East India from May 21 to May 24 with its peak intensity on Monday (May 23).
