On May 22, the Indian Air Force (IAF) continued its relief efforts in flood-affected parts of Assam, using airlift rescue teams (choppers) to deliver relief supplies to the population. On May 21, the Indian Air Force (IAF) used An-32 cargo aircraft, two Mi-17 helicopters, a Chinook helicopter, and an ALH Dhruv to rescue 119 passengers stuck at Ditokchera railway station. It has deployed 20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) members in flood-affected areas, working closely with the NDRF and the state administration.

