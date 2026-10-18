See pics: Gautam Adani, wife Priti visit Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram - 'World's tallest idol was deeply moving'

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Adani Foundation chairperson Dr Priti Adani visited Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) in South Gujarat on Sunday during Navratri, where they sought the blessings of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.
Sharing details of the visit on X, Gautam Adani wrote, "Priti and I spent warm moments with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Dharampur, and received His blessings. Performing charan pakshal at the world's tallest idol of Shrimad Rajchandraji was deeply moving."
During the meeting, Pujya Gurudevshri highlighted the connection between saadhana (spiritual practice) and seva (selfless service). He also discussed the importance of directing one's life, resources and opportunities towards the larger good.
The couple attended a satsang (association with truth) at Raj Sabhagruha, SRMD's meditation and spiritual discourse complex. The session focused on the purpose of human life and the significance of spiritual practice.
Adani also interacted with young members of the Mission, including professionals and students from varied academic backgrounds who are involved in its social initiatives.
Dr Priti Adani visited the Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women, where she met tribal women participating in skill development, livelihood and entrepreneurship programmes.
She also visited Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre and took part in the distribution of medical aids to children with disabilities. At SRMD's Jinmandir, she offered prayers to Bhagwan Mahavir.
The visit also included discussions on potential cooperation between the Adani Foundation and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), the Mission's humanitarian arm. Gautam Adani expressed interest in exploring collaborations with SRLC, while Dr Priti Adani discussed the possibility of working together on its vision care initiative, which aligns with the Adani Foundation's work.
Spread across 355 acres, Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram serves as the international headquarters of SRMD. Founded in 1994 by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, the Mission has more than 142 centres across six continents.
The organisation draws inspiration from Shrimad Rajchandraji, the Jain master revered as Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual mentor. Its teachings focus on inner transformation through wisdom, meditation and selfless service.
SRLC, the Mission's humanitarian arm, works across healthcare, education, humanitarian assistance, animal care and environmental welfare. Its initiatives have reached millions of people globally.
Earlier this year, Gautam Adani visited Ayodhya, Kalighat in Kolkata and a Jain shrine at Taranga Hills in North Gujarat.
On 1 May, he visited Kedarnath with Dr Priti Adani to mark their 40th wedding anniversary.
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