1 min read

A viral photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of the Eiffel Tower from the 90s was shared by the 'Modi Archive' Twitter account

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to France, an old picture of him in front of the Eiffel Tower has gone viral on the internet. The picture was shared by the 'Modi Archive' Twitter account in which the Indian Prime Minister can be seen in front of the distinctive symbol of France's capital Paris. The picture is from the 90s, the Twitter account claimed. "Bonjour, Paris! A throwback to the 90s when Narendra Modi visited the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris...," the Twitter handle captioned the photo. Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi posed with French President Emmanuel Macron and captioned the photo as 'friends forever'. According to PM Modi, the talks with Macron were productive. "We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors, and more," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Prime of India ensured that New Delhi and Paris will work together to boost the innovation and StartUp ecosystems. Climate change, sustainable development, technology, and defence were also discussed between the two leaders.

PM Modi announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France. Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille in France and told the cheerful audience that Indian students doing masters in the European country will now get five-year-long post-study work visas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian premier to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi received the honour at the Elysee Palace this week and joined the ranks of other prominent world leaders such as the former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles - the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.