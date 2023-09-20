'Seeing a tit for tat on both sides': Shashi Tharoor slams Canada amid standoff

Amid Canada's allegations on India's involvement in killing of a Sikh leader, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on 20 September saying PM Justin Trudeau has jeopardised the state of a good diplomatic relationship by alleging the accusations publicly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was of the opinion that both sides are involved in tit for tat situation. Suggesting measures he said Trudeau should have discussed the matter in private instead of choosing a public route with a friendly government like India.

Speaking to media, he said, "We are seeing a tit for tat on both sides. First, on the expulsion of a diplomat and then on this advisory. I think it is unfortunate that Canada chose such a public route. If at all they have any issue, these matters should be discussed privately with a friendly govt like India and the matter should be discussed behind closed doors. Going public, making a statement in the Parliament was very unfortunate by the Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) and having gone that far they (Canada) have really jeopardised the state of a very good relationship."

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA) on Wednesday issued an advisory for the nationals and students living in Canada to exercise “utmost caution", citing growing anti-India activities and hate crimes. The MEA also cautioned Indian nationals to “avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents".

The India-Canada relations reached an all-time low after Trudeau alleged India's involvement in killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The claim has been rejected by New Delhi which termed it ‘absurd and motivated’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Trudeau's allegations, Canadian foreign minister had expelled a senior Indian diplomat from the country, which further compelled New Delhi to boot out a Canadian top official with a condition to leave India in five days.

