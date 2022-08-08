Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 02:55 PM IST
India barred wheat exports in May after the crop suffered a heatwave, but domestic prices still rose to a record high
India could scrap a 40% duty on wheat imports and cap the amount of stocks traders can hold to try to dampen record high domestic prices in the world's second biggest producer, government and trade officials told Reuters on Monday.