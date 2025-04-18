Seelampur murder: Delhi boy stabbed to death, security beefed up amid protest, ‘Hindu exodus’ posters emerge

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Seelampur area of Delhi on Thursday evening. The boy, identified as Kunal, was rushed to JPC Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead during treatment. A case has been registered in this regard.

People in Seelampur protested over the murder of a teen in the area. The victim's family and local residents staged a protest, blocking a nearby road and demanding swift justice and immediate police action, news agency ANI reported.

This prompted police to increase deployment in the area to maintain law and order. Several videos showed a heavy police presence in the area.

Here's what we know about the Seelampur murder case 1. The incident was reported at 7:38 pm on Thursday in J-Block, New Seelampur, police said. The teen was reportedly killed in front of his father, Rajbir Singh, who works as an auto-rickshaw driver. “I saw 4-5 boys stabbing my son,” the victim's father was quoted by India Today as saying.

2. A Delhi Police official said, “We are conducting raids. The accused will be caught soon. Investigation is underway.”

3. Police said the suspects were known to the victim and from another community.

4. India Today reported that posters of "Hindu exodus" and "house is for sale" were put in the area where the incident took place. Meanwhile, the victim's father claimed, “Many Hindus have already sold their homes and left. Many more are planning to leave.”

5. Local people also appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for security. The posters also carry messages such as “Yogi ji, help us”.

6. The victim’s parents alleged that the accused belonged to another community. His mother was quoted by India Today as saying, “I was about to sell the house and leave. I never imagined my son would be the one to go.”

She said, “They took out someone else’s grudge on my son. He had gone out to buy milk and never came back.”