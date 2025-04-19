Seelampur murder case: Heavy security deployed as locals protest; deceased’s aunt demands ‘encounter’ of accused

Seelampur murder case: Delhi Police on Saturday deployed heavy force as locals continued to protest over the murder of a 17-year-old boy, and demanded justice even as the prime suspect 'Lady Don' Zikra was arrested.

A 17-year-old boy, Kunal, was killed just a few metres from his house, after he stepped out to buy milk to prepare tea for his ailing father on Thursday. Since then, tension gripped the area as hundreds of locals staged protests with posters saying ‘Hindus are migrating’ and ‘Please help, Yoji ji’ written on them.

However, the protests continued even on Saturday, foloowing which, security has been beefed up in the area with the deployment of police and Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Speaking to media persons, the victim's aunt demanded that the accused be encountered.

"A 16-year-old boy has been killed. There is no justice... I am his aunt…We demand the accused to be encountered…," said the victim's family member when asked about their demands.

Meanwhile, Delhi court sent 'Lady don' Zikra, to two days' police custody on Saturday.

The Delhi Police told the court they needed her custody to arrest the other accused and to recover the weapon used in the crime.

According to the police, Zikra's cousins, Sahil and Dilshad, attacked the boy, Kunal, with knives. Both accused are still on the run, and the police are searching for them, reported ANI.

Zikra has worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that justice would be served in the case of the 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death and later declared dead at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

"I have spoken to the Police commissioner on the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Gupta told reporters.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother said she had not received any updates from the police and accused the authorities of helping the culprits escape.

How the accused killed Kunal? The accused reportedly gave a warning to Kunal on Thursday morning before executing the murder in the evening, reported PTI quoting sources.

"The accused got hold of Kunal opposite a Shiv-Parvati temple in the area. While two persons stabbed him, two others watched," a source said.

Kunal somehow managed to enter a clinic just a few steps away from the crime scene, where the doctor tried to save his life by applying cotton on his wound.