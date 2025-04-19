Seelampur murder: First visuals of ‘Lady Don’ Zikra after arrest, 17-year-old may have been stabbed in ‘revenge’

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Kunal, was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of Delhi on Thursday evening (April 18). 'Lady Don' Zikra was among the four people detained after the fatal stabbing of the teen. The first visual of the 'Lady Don' after her arrest emerged on Saturday.

The incident led to a protest in the area. Posters with “Hindus are migrating” and “Please help, Yogi ji” written on them surfaced in the area, which police later removed.

The case has also triggered a war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP, with both sides blaming each other for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the capital city.

Here's all you need to know about the Seelampur murder

Who was murdered? A 17-year-old boy named Kunal was allegedly murdered after he stepped out to buy milk to prepare tea for his ailing father, police said. He was rushed to the JPC Hospital located nearby where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

Kunal Singh was killed around 7.30 pm on Thursday, just a few metres from his house. He was reportedly killed by people belonging to a different community.

Who killed Kunal? The family members of the deceased claimed that Zikra, a local woman known as 'lady don' in the area, was present at the crime scene when Kunal was killed, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Police sources said while Zikra has been taken into custody, her cousins Sahil Khan and Rihan Mirza were also detained for questioning. Police have not shared the identity of the third detainee.

"Ten teams have been formed to crack the case, and they are looking at all possible angles. We have detained a few people for questioning. The case will be solved soon," Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), Pushpendra Kumar, told PTI.

Why was Kunal killed? The victim's family members claimed that sometime back, a few members from Kunal's community had allegedly attacked Zikra's cousin, Sahil, prompting police to register an attempt to murder case.

Meanwhile, Parveen, the mother of the deceased, said, “Zikra used to roam around in the area with a pistol. An incident happened with her cousin Sahil but my son was not involved in it. Yet they killed him. They brutally stabbed him multiple times.”

Also Read | From humble background to building an empire: Story of Laxman Sadhu Shinde

"Kunal's murder could be an act of revenge for that incident," sources told news agency PTI. Police sources said the accused reportedly gave a warning to Kunal on Thursday morning before executing the murder in the evening.

"The accused got hold of Kunal opposite a Shiv-Parvati temple in the area. While two persons stabbed him, two others watched," the source said.

Also Read | Haryana murder case: Netizens warn against reel makers like Ravina Rao

Who is 'Lady Don' Zikra? Zikra worked as a bouncer for jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya, before the latter's arrest by Delhi Police in a drugs case, PTI reported.

She was reportedly living with Zoya before the latter was jailed. It is believed that Zikra was trying to form her own gang after Zoya's arrest.

"Zikra had ambitions to launch her own gang. She wanted to get close to Hashim Baba through Zoya and also wanted to get involved in her drugs business. However, her plans suffered a setback after the arrest of Zoya, who helped her procure arms and ammunition," the source said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Indian Army jawan on leave to testify in murder case shot dead

Zikra reportedly led a gang of 10-12 young men, some of whose names are now surfacing in connection with Kunal's murder.

Her social media feed is filled with videos showing her brandishing firearms. She had more than 15,000 followers, the source said.