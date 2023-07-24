Seema Haider effect? Indian mother of 2 goes to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend, speaks on marriage plans2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST
An Indian woman named Anju has traveled legally to Pakistan to meet her Pakistani friend, Nasrulla, whom she had met on Facebook. She has two children, a 15-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old son.
Anju, a 34-year-old Indian woman, has travelled to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend, Nasrulla, whom she had befriended on Facebook a few months ago. Nasrulla, working in the medical field, had become friends with Anju through the social media platform, ARY News reported.
