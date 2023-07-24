Anju, a 34-year-old Indian woman, has travelled to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend, Nasrulla, whom she had befriended on Facebook a few months ago. Nasrulla, working in the medical field, had become friends with Anju through the social media platform, ARY News reported.

Anju visited Pakistan legally for a month and clarified that she had not come to marry Nasrulla. Initially, she was in the custody of the police, but upon verifying her travel documents, the district police released her. The authorities provided security to ensure her safety during her visit.

Anju's husband, Arvind, informed the police that she had left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur, but later, the family discovered that she was in Pakistan. The couple, married since 2007, has two children, a 15-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old son. Arvind expressed hope that Anju would return home after he spoke to her and urged her to come back.

Anju's passport was issued in 2020 as she had plans to apply for a job abroad, and she had no prior record of being in touch with anyone on social media, according to her husband.

The incident of Anju's visit to Pakistan bears similarities to the case of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, who entered India illegally in 2019 to live with Sachin Meena, an Indian man she had connected with while playing PUBG.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police, PTI reported.

However, unlike Seema's illegal entry, Anju travelled legally from India to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border.

Both incidents occurred amid the backdrop of nearly frozen bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, particularly due to the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism concerns.

