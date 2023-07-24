An Indian woman named Anju has traveled legally to Pakistan to meet her Pakistani friend, Nasrulla, whom she had met on Facebook. She has two children, a 15-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old son.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Anju, a 34-year-old Indian woman, has travelled to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend, Nasrulla, whom she had befriended on Facebook a few months ago. Nasrulla, working in the medical field, had become friends with Anju through the social media platform, ARY News reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Anju, a 34-year-old Indian woman, has travelled to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend, Nasrulla, whom she had befriended on Facebook a few months ago. Nasrulla, working in the medical field, had become friends with Anju through the social media platform, ARY News reported.
Anju visited Pakistan legally for a month and clarified that she had not come to marry Nasrulla. Initially, she was in the custody of the police, but upon verifying her travel documents, the district police released her. The authorities provided security to ensure her safety during her visit.
Anju visited Pakistan legally for a month and clarified that she had not come to marry Nasrulla. Initially, she was in the custody of the police, but upon verifying her travel documents, the district police released her. The authorities provided security to ensure her safety during her visit.
Anju's husband, Arvind, informed the police that she had left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur, but later, the family discovered that she was in Pakistan. The couple, married since 2007, has two children, a 15-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old son. Arvind expressed hope that Anju would return home after he spoke to her and urged her to come back.
Anju's husband, Arvind, informed the police that she had left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur, but later, the family discovered that she was in Pakistan. The couple, married since 2007, has two children, a 15-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old son. Arvind expressed hope that Anju would return home after he spoke to her and urged her to come back.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Anju's passport was issued in 2020 as she had plans to apply for a job abroad, and she had no prior record of being in touch with anyone on social media, according to her husband.
Anju's passport was issued in 2020 as she had plans to apply for a job abroad, and she had no prior record of being in touch with anyone on social media, according to her husband.
The incident of Anju's visit to Pakistan bears similarities to the case of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, who entered India illegally in 2019 to live with Sachin Meena, an Indian man she had connected with while playing PUBG.
The incident of Anju's visit to Pakistan bears similarities to the case of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, who entered India illegally in 2019 to live with Sachin Meena, an Indian man she had connected with while playing PUBG.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.