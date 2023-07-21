Seema Haider files for Indian citizenship, pleads for mercy from President Murmu

Seema Haider files for Indian citizenship, pleads for mercy from President Murmu2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Haider is reported to have written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking Indian citizenship, as she plans to live in India with her children and now husband Sachin Meena.
Seema Haider, the Pakistan national who entered India illegally with her four children via Nepal, to meet and marry a Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena, whom she met in a PUBG chatroom, has filed for Indian citizenship.
