After giving an audition for a movie, Pakistani national Seema Haider, who has illegally entered India, has now received an offer to join a political party. According to a report by Aaj Tak, Haider has been invited by the Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of NDA and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, to join the party.

Aaj Tak said that the party official Masoom Kishore told that Haider will be made the president of the party's women's wing. She could also be made the official spokesperson of the party, considering her fluency in Hindi and English languages.

Even the party has talked about getting Seema Haider to contest the election on the symbol of the Republican Party of India. The officials of the RPI said they are waiting for Seema Haider to get a clean chit in the investigation by the security agencies.

This week reprts also emerged that Seema Haider is likely to get featured in the movie. As per a report by the Times of India, Haider has auditioned for a role in a movie named, "A Tailor Murder Story". The film revolves around the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic radicals. The film is being produced by Jani Firefox Production House. As per the daily, the production house arranged Haider's audion in Greater Noida recently.

Mint could not independently confirm the news developments.

Separately, Seema Haider has also filed for Indian citizenship. Haider is reported to have written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking Indian citizenship, as she plans to live in India with her children and now husband Sachin Meena.

Haider, 30, who hails from the Sindh province in Pakistan, has said that she came here to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena (22) in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

While she was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with the woman's four children in a house in Rabupura.

Haider has also said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin. She has also claimed to have adopted Hinduism.

The couple first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Seema Shashtra Bal (SSB), which guards the India-Nepal border, suspended an inspector and a jawan for alleged dereliction of duty in checking the bus in which Haider entered the country and reached Greater Noida.

Inspector Sujit Kumar Verma and Head Constable Chandra Kamal Kalita of the 43rd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were responsible for checking the passenger vehicle on May 13 in the border district of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh as it crossed over to India from the neighbouring country.

Haider was on board this bus along with her four children.

PTI news agency said that the SSB inspector and the jawan have been suspended, pending a full inquiry. A full court of inquiry procedure will begin against them and all the aspects of the incident that were not covered during the preliminary investigation will be probed now, besides the role of other personnel on duty that day.