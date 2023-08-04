After auditioning for movie, Seema Haider likely to contest election in 2024: Report3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Seema Haider news: Pakistani national illegally in India offered political party membership and movie role; faces investigation.
After giving an audition for a movie, Pakistani national Seema Haider, who has illegally entered India, has now received an offer to join a political party. According to a report by Aaj Tak, Haider has been invited by the Republican Party of India (RPI), an ally of NDA and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, to join the party.