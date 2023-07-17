A Pakistani mother of four, Seema Ghulam Haider, who sneaked into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, has been ostracised by her family and neighbors for daring to defy the societal norms in this conservative Muslim country, according to PTI reports.

Seema Haider recently entered India illegally to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing the online game PUBG. She and her Indian partner were arrested by the police in connection with her illegal stay in India but were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

On July 4, both Sachin and Seema confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police, urging the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.

Speaking to PTI, the 16-year-old son of the landlord in whose rented home Seema stayed with her children for the last three years before deciding to illegally enter India to be with her Hindu lover said, “She (Seema) should just send her children back to Pakistan. She can stay there. Now she is no longer even a Muslim."

"No, she was a tenant with us for three years with her children. She lived alone with her children. Her father-in-law lives some distance away from here," Nur Muhammad, the landlord’s son explained.

Jamal, who belongs to the same tribe that Seema and Ghulam Haider belong to, believes it is best Seema remains in India now. “If ever she thinks of coming back, she will not be forgiven by the tribe and secondly her decision to stay with a Hindu has angered everyone now."

(With PTI inputs)