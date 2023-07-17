Seema Haider's husband reiterates plea for her to return, says 'I still love you and will…'2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Pakistan's Seema Haider, who entered India illegally with her four children to be with her love interest Sachin Meena, has caught the attention of both countries.
Pakistan's Seema Haider's cross border story of love has caught the attention of south Asian nations- India and Pakistan- as she navigates a way to stay back in India with her love interest, a Sachin Meena, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×