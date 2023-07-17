Pakistan's Seema Haider's cross border story of love has caught the attention of south Asian nations- India and Pakistan- as she navigates a way to stay back in India with her love interest, a Sachin Meena, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Seema Ghulam Haider from Karachi in Sindh province and Sachin Meena in India got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other.

Haider's husband, Ghulam Haider had earlier requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in sending his wife and four children back to Pakistan.

In a recent interview with a Youtuber, Ghulam Haider, who lives in Saudi Arabia, told his estranged wife, "I still love you the same and will continue to do so...please come back".

"You know very well how much I love you. If anything happens to you there, just think about what will happen to our children. Who will take responsibility? So for their sake, please come back," he said in the interview.

Ghulam also assured Seema Haider that if she fails unsafe in Pakistan, he would take her and their four children to Saudi Arabia. Talking to the Youtuber, Ghulam expressed concern for his children and their safety.

No less than a dramatic chain of events, the Seema Haider- Sachin Meena-PUBG love story has caught the attention of not just readers but also governments of India, Pakistan and their agencies.

Earlier Seema's four children were seen chanting ‘Hindustan Zinadabad’ in a viral video. Reacting to the same, Ghulam defended, "They are children. They will say Pakistan Zindabad as well if you ask them to."

Ghulam, while talking to media personnel, revealed that he left his first wife for Seema and went to Saudi Arabia to earn more money for their family. As proof of his commitment, Ghulam said he would previously send ₹40-50 thousand a month to Seema, and later increased the allowance to ₹80-90 thousand, so their children could be well taken care of.

Ghulam said he gave Seema ₹17 lakh for a house, despite not having that much money at the time. He said that Seema desired to buy her own house.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have informed the government that love is the "only" factor that led a mother of four to sneak into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. Both of them were later released from jail.