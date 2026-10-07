Seemapuri building collapse: Three dead, including pregnant woman and child, eight injured in Delhi – everything we know

A four-storey residential building came crashing down in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, killing three. The body of a child, aged a year and a half with its head severed, has been recovered from the debris. A pregnant woman was also killed while at least eight people have been injured, officials said.

Advertisement

According to PTI, eight injured people have been rescued and sent to hospitals.

"Eight injured people, including a child aged three years, have been rescued. The operation is ongoing and further details regarding the incident are being collected," a police officer told PTI.

Seemapuri building collapse The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at around 3:30 pm. Soon fire tenders reached the site. Teams from the Delhi Police, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the MCD and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) also the spot, launching the rescue operation.

According to officials, the building was constructed on a plot measuring approximately 225 square feet. The MCD, however, described it as a three-storey structure in a ‘jhuggi-jhopri’ area spread over around 22 square yards in the DUSIB area near the Idgah Machhli Mandi.

Advertisement

What caused the building to crash? While the official cause of the collapse is not known yet, authorities suspect that cracks might have appeared in the building as a result of the recent tremors caused by an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening.

MCD said that the fallen building was around 20-25 years old. It was occupied when the front portion of the building fell down.

"In addition to the building, walls of an adjoining building have fallen, while the boundary wall of a nearby mosque has also collapsed due to the impact of the incident," the civic body was quoted saying by PTI.

"According to statements of neighbours, the building had developed cracks due to the earthquake last night and the owner was vacating it," the civic body added.

Advertisement

Heavy machinery, including excavators, were deployed for the rescue work. Paramedics and emergency personnel were also present to attended to those rescued and injured.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory, urging commuters to avoid the Seemapuri area as traffic movement remained affected around the Seemapuri roundabout, DLF Bhopura and nearby roads.

The incident came a month after Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6. It left seven people dead and 12 injured.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Seemapuri building collapse: Three dead, including pregnant woman and child, eight injured in Delhi – everything we know