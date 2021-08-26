NEW DELHI : Afghanistan’s black, red and green flag has been fluttering at its embassy in New Delhi’s leafy diplomatic boulevard, the serenity contrasting with the violent events back home and masking the anxiety of diplomats.

When ambassador Farid Mamundzay arrived in New Delhi in March, his war-torn country was headed by President Ashraf Ghani. That changed on 15 August when the Pakistan-backed Taliban overran Kabul, forcing Ghani to flee the country.

The chaos and uncertainty in Afghanistan, amid the constant threat of violence, presents a massive diplomatic challenge for India.

In New Delhi, there were no clear answers to questions on the status of Mamundzay or the embassy. The Indian foreign ministry did not respond to questions on the matter.

“Well, the ambassador has not been recalled," said one person familiar with the development, shrugging away further questions. “The Taliban have asked government officials to resume work normally. I suppose this means that he still represents Afghanistan."

“Given the fact that there is no government in Kabul, can I say he (Mamundzay) still represents Afghanistan?" said a second person aware of the developments. “Who does Mamundzay represent? Can he do anything to help with the evacuation of our nationals?"

The reference was to attempts to urgently bring Indian nationals persecuted in Afghanistan home. So far, the task has been coordinated between India and the US, with US troops controlling the military section of the Kabul airport and the commercial side closed. The Taliban man the roads leading to the airport.

But all evacuation must stop by 31 August, according to the Taliban.

The second person cited above pointed out that the question of the status of Afghan ambassadors will be preoccupying all countries with which Afghanistan has diplomatic ties. “It can’t be unique to India alone," the person said.

It’s not that India hasn’t faced similar dilemmas before.

In 2019, when Venezuela’s Juan Guaido declared himself president, some 60 countries, including the US, recognized him as interim president while others recognized Nicolas Maduro, who had been elected in disputed polls a year earlier. India stuck with Maduro.

When the Taliban came to power in 1996, again rolled out by its Pakistani masters, New Delhi, in common with most other countries, did not recognise the militant government. Then Afghan ambassador Masood Khalili stayed on in New Delhi as the representative of the Northern Alliance anti-Taliban resistance group headed by Tajik commander Ahmed Shah Masood.

India, Russia and Iran were the major backers of the Northern Alliance, while Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were the only three to recognize the Taliban government.

The group stayed in power till November 2001, when the US-led international troops ousted them in retaliation for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“There is no Northern Alliance now," said a third person aware of the developments. “We do not want to send out any signal that we are for one group or another; the situation is very fluid," the person said amid news reports that the Taliban was preparing to form a government in the coming weeks.

At the same time, highlighting the difficult challenges for a regional power like India, Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh is in Panjshir Valley, the stronghold of former Tajik commander Masood, where he has declared himself acting president of Afghanistan. “We don’t know who supports him, or whether he will be able to mobilize any resistance," the third person said. Also rallying the forces against the Taliban in Panjshir is the late Tajik’s son Ahmad Massood.

That’s not all: “We have former president Hamid Karzai and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah in talks with the Taliban," the person said. These are the two people who are seen as having direct lines of communication with New Delhi. “The Taliban say there will be an inclusive government, let’s see."

According to former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan T.C.A. Raghavan, “What the Taliban have won is a military victory, and they are not bound by the constitution. In fact, they had made it clear throughout that they are determined to have a new constitution. The status of the embassy and the ambassador is therefore indeterminate."

“In the case of Myanmar, the constitution was not overthrown. What happened there was not the overthrow of a system," Raghavan said, referring to the change in government in Myanmar in February 2021 when the military took power after dismissing the Aung San Suu Kyi government.

“There is a functional and legal continuity which is not there in Afghanistan, where there is no system in place as the Taliban system of governance has yet to be put in place," said Raghavan, who has previously overseen policy on Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan

