Seeming calm at embassy masks Afghan diplomats’ anxieties

At the same time, highlighting the difficult challenges for a regional power like India, Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh is in Panjshir Valley, the stronghold of former Tajik commander Masood, where he has declared himself acting president of Afghanistan. “We don’t know who supports him, or whether he will be able to mobilize any resistance," the third person said. Also rallying the forces against the Taliban in Panjshir is the late Tajik’s son Ahmad Massood.