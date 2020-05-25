Seize LG Polymers premises, orders Andhra High Court over gas leak

The bench also took serious note of the transportation of styrene monomer from the plant to South Korea. "After registration of crime, on appointment of the investigation/inspection team and also when Magisterial enquiry was required, why, without appointment of the said panel or permission of the Court, Styrene Monomer has been permitted to be transported to South Korea and who is the person responsible for the same," the court asked and directed the Central and state governments, various government agencies and the company to submit the compliance report by May 26.