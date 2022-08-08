Seized fake currency worth 43.47 crore in 2016-17 now valued at 8.26 crore

Additionally, the amount of fake currency has decreased from 7.62 lakh pieces in 2016–17 to 2.08 lakh pieces in 2020–21. The government's move to revoke the legal tender status of currency notes in the denominations of ₹1,000 and ₹500 on November 8, 2016, the minister claimed, has resulted in a decrease in the quantity of counterfeit banknotes.