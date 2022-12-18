The Sela Pass tunnel, is being built by the Border Roads Organization in Arunachal Pradesh at a height of 13,000 feet. It will give the Indian Army access to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Tawang near the China border in all weather conditions.

The tunnel is anticipated to be finished by July 2023, according to project employee Nanda Kishore.

"Construction is being done by BRO. It's expected to be completed by July (2023)," said Kishore.

The connectivity through the Sela Pass route is currently hampered during the winter due to an abundance of snowfall, so locals and Indian Army personnel use the Balipara-Chariduar Road to travel to Tawang. The ability of the vehicles to move is constrained.

The Sela Pass tunnel will connect Baisakhi and Nuranang by avoiding the current road. The Sela tunnel traverses the Sela-Charbela ridge that divides the West Kameng district from Tawang. It can be found a few kilometres west of the Sela Pass.

The tunnel will provide smooth vehicular movement. After completion of the tunnel, the distance will be reduced by about 8-9 km.

Two tunnels, including one twin tube, are part of the project. One bi-lane tube in Tunnel 2 is for traffic, and one escape tube is for emergencies. The requirement for an escape passage is only applicable to tunnels longer than 1,500 metres.

This infrastructural development in extremely significant in the light of border scuffles between India and China. Recent incidents of Chinese movements along the LAC have increased government's concerns.

(With inputs from ANI)