Sela Pass tunnel to provide all-weather connectivity to China border in Tawang1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 08:32 PM IST
Recent activities by China's PLA has increased India's concern about border infrastructure
The Sela Pass tunnel, is being built by the Border Roads Organization in Arunachal Pradesh at a height of 13,000 feet. It will give the Indian Army access to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Tawang near the China border in all weather conditions.