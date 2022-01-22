The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel Project was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. On January 15, 2021, after the first blast was conducted by the DGBR (Director General Border Roads), excavation work on Tunnel 1 commenced. Thereafter, on October 14 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh carried out the breakthrough blast of the 1,555 meter Tunnel 2, through an e-ceremony from India Gate, marking the end of excavation on Tunnel 2.