Select central govt staff get a one-time option to opt for Old Pension Scheme3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 05:54 AM IST
- Old Pension Scheme: The select group of government servants can opt for this option by August 31, 2023
In the major order by the Centre, a select group of central government employees has got a one-time option to opt for the old pension scheme. According to the latest notification by the Ministry of Personnel, the employees who joined the central government services against posts advertised or notified before December 22, 2003, the day National Pension System (NPS) was notified, are eligible to join the old pension scheme under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021).
