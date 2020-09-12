Self-made billionaires now dominate India’s rich list, not dynasts

The churn in India’s rich list, and the rise of self-made billionaires over time shows that the club of wealth-creators in the country is considerably diverse and dynamic. This does not, however, mean that inequality is not a concern. In 2019, Credit Suisse estimated [[https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/indians-wealth-grew-5-2-in-2018-19-credit-suisse-report-11571660803961.html] in its annual report that 78% of India’s adult population had less than $10,000 in wealth, while just 1.8% had more than $100,000. But the new entrants to the billionaire club show that the opportunities for wealth creation are more diffused now than before.