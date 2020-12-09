Self registration to get Covid-19 vaccines: All you need to know

With three vaccine-makers -Pfizer, Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech- having applied for emergency use authorisation of their vaccine candidates, the vaccination drive is likely to begin soon in India. The health ministry on Tuesday revealed details of how the entire vaccination programme will be conducted. Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the health ministry had developed a digital platform 'Co-WIN' for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine . It will enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination. While addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "The digital platform Co-WIN application and Dashboard will help monitor the entire vaccination process."

Here is all you need to know about the 'Co-WIN' app to self-register for COVID-19 vaccine

1) The platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data.

2) One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine.

3) There are five modules in Co-WIN platform, these are administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.

4) The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions. Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified.

5) Registration module is for people to get registered themselves for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

6) Vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status.

7) Beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR(matrix barcode)-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

8) Report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, and on how many people have dropped out.

The total number of covid-19 cases reached 97,10,037 and the toll mounted to 1,42,103 on Tuesday. The total active cases of the country are 3,83,866 and comprise (3.96%) of the total cases.

