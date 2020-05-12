Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the only way forward for India in a post-covid world was through self-reliance.

“The only solution is a self-reliant India," he said in an address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Addressing the nation— his fifth since the run up to the lockdown was declared on 25 March -- PM Modi said on Tuesday that the covid-19 virus was both a challenge and an opportunity.

“The entire world is consumed by its efforts to save lives," he said before adding, “Such a crisis is unprecedented and unheard of."

Modi added that the self-reliant strategy will have five pillars - grow a new economy, set-up a state-of-the-art infrastructure, a technology-based delivery system, leverage the young demography and exploit domestic demand

The prime minister conceded that the challenge was daunting but had served up an opportunity for India. According to Modi, the country had already begun to respond.

“Till the onset of the crisis India never manufactured even one N-95 mask or a single PPE kit. Now, we produce 2 lakh of each every day. This was achieved by converting a challenge into an opportunity," he said while beginning his address.

“One virus has devastated the world. Crores of lives are facing danger across the world. The whole world is focused at saving lives in a battle form. We have never seen or heard about a danger like this before. Definitely, this is unimaginable and unprecedented for the human race," he added.

The Prime Minister’s comments are significant as it comes in the backdrop of the scheduled third phase of lockdown to end on Sunday. Over the last two months, Modi has directly engaged with the common people through address to the nation making them key stakeholders in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi gave address to the nation while announcing one day Janta Curfew, first announcement of national lockdown, first extension to the lockdown as well as speaking on the issue of ensuring that the healthcare and frontline workers are duly respected in their work.

Share Via