Self-reliant farmers a key to make India Atma Nirbhar: PM Modi at Red Fort

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said making the agriculture sector and farmers self-reliant was a key to make India self-reliant. The government has set up a ₹1lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund to give modern infrastructure to farmers.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Saturday, “We have identified backward districts so they can get access to facilities like health, jobs at an equal level. Self-reliant agriculture sector and farmers cannot be sidelined. We have been working on reducing blockages in their work," Modi said in his 1.5 hour long speech on Independence Day.

Modi said the government had taken steps to ensure that farmers will be able to get better pay for their produce along with selling wherever they want.

“A farmer in this country could not sell as per his terms. We have reduced those burdens now. A farmer can now sell on their own terms. We have also worked on increasing the pay for farmers. We have tried to take steps to reduce input costs. The need of the hour is that our farming sector including food processing, packaging be stronger. For this the Indian government has allocated ₹one lakh crore to an agriculture infrastructure fund to give modern infrastructure to farmers," he said.

In June, the union cabinet had passed a set of ordinances, including ‘One India, one agriculture market’, to create a national market for farm produce and allow contract farming to protect farmers from price risks to give a boost to earnings and investments in agriculture. The move to create borderless markets was in line with the government’s goal to double farm income by 2022.

