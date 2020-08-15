Self-reliant farmers a key to make India Atma Nirbhar: PM Modi at Red Fort

“A farmer in this country could not sell as per his terms. We have reduced those burdens now. A farmer can now sell on their own terms. We have also worked on increasing the pay for farmers. We have tried to take steps to reduce input costs. The need of the hour is that our farming sector including food processing, packaging be stronger. For this the Indian government has allocated ₹one lakh crore to an agriculture infrastructure fund to give modern infrastructure to farmers," he said.