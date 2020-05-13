Self reliant India: Rs370,000 crore credit for MSMEs, govt guarantee for most

NEW DELHI: Revealing the first of what is likely to be a daily announcement of fiscal steps to restore the health of the covid-struck economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said banks will provide Rs3 trillion as automatic collateral-free loans to standard micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The government will provide credit guarantee to banks and non-banking finance companies for both principal and interest till 31 October under the scheme. There will be a year's moratorium on repayments. The loans will be for 4 years.

Borrowers with up to Rs25 crore outstanding and Rs100 crore turnover are eligible under this scheme.

The government will also provide a separate scheme for stressed MSMEs. This is expected to benefit 2 lakh stressed MSMEs. The government will provide Rs4,000 crore as its contribution to a credit guarantee trust which will then give its guarantee to the banks. A total subordinated debt of Rs20,000 is targeted to be provided under this scheme to stressed MSMEs.

It will also provide an equity of Rs50,000 crore to MSMEs which are viable and need some handholding, Sitharaman said. A fund of funds with a corpus of Rs10,000 crore will be set up to provide equity to to promoters of MSMEs. The fund structure will help leverage Rs50,000 crore of funds.





