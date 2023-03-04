Selfiee Box Office Collection: Film tanks miserably; here's why the film is a disaster3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 06:26 PM IST
- Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's starrer Selfiee turned out to be a disaster at the box office. In one week, the film managed to collect a total of approximately ₹14 crores at the box office.
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's starrer Selfiee turned out to be a disaster at the box office. In one week, the film has managed to collect a total of approximately ₹14 crores at the box office. The number which started with ₹2.60 cr on Day 1 when the movie released on 24 February, however, dipped further with ₹90 lakhs earnings on Day 7. Some reports states that, the movie managed to only earn ₹35 lakh on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×