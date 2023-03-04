Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's starrer Selfiee turned out to be a disaster at the box office. In one week, the film has managed to collect a total of approximately ₹14 crores at the box office. The number which started with ₹2.60 cr on Day 1 when the movie released on 24 February, however, dipped further with ₹90 lakhs earnings on Day 7. Some reports states that, the movie managed to only earn ₹35 lakh on Friday.

One of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Akshay and Emraan Hashmi-starrer as per Trade analyst Taran Adarsh was also described as "disastrous."

So what went wrong with the film?

After Pathaan's mind-boggling performance, there were hopes of another hit as Akshay Kumar's star-studded movie ‘Selfiee’ was up for release. Notably, Akshay Kumar have been repeatedly failed to cast his spell on the screens as his movies failed back to back on cinema screens. Even with promotions, remake of the popular 90s Main Khiladi song, startcast, the movie failed badly at the box office. Akshay Kumar too broke the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies taken in three minutes at a meet and greet fans during the film promotions in Mumbai. “With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in three minutes) Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday," he had tweeted at the time.

The last time Akshay had a superhit was in 2021, with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Since then, he has had eight movies that have been unsuccessful either at the box office or on OTT or both. Even his OTT release Atrangi Re and Cuttputlli did not turn out to be popular among viewers.

Bell Bottom was a disaster while Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan failed at the box office. Ram Setu. made with ₹150 crore, had a business of only ₹64 crore. Akshay’s recent release, Selfiee. collected ₹2.55 crore net in India and ₹3.30 crore as per early estimates. It appears to be another unsuccessful attempt by Khiladi Kumar. Veteran film exhibitor and producer Manoj Desai of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir had told Filmy Fever that he discontinued the featuring Selfiee in theatres just two days after its release. He also added that compared to Selfiee, 16 year old film Jab We Met was giving better collection.

Apart from this, Kumar has always been criticized for his Canadian citizenship. Recently, in an interview with AajTak opened up about this and said that India is everything to him and that he has already applied for a change of passport.

Shah Rukh Khan's come back film Pathaan which is still holding strong at the box office has become the highest grossing Hindi film of all times, followed by Bahubaali 2 (Hindi), KGF 2 (Hindi) and then Amir Khan starrer Dangal, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The success of Pathaan were considered as a relief for Bollywood and it set the bar too high for other films too surpase it. Apart from this, the audience too went to the theatres with high expections which Selfiee failed to fulfill. As per Box office, here are the number of Selfiee till Thursday:

Friday - 2,60,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 3,75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 3,85,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,15,00,000 apprx

Tuesday: 1,00,00,000 apprx

Wednesday: 1,00,00,000 apprx

Thursday: 90,00,000 apprx

Total: 14,25,00,000 apprx

Seflie is a remake of Malayalam film Driving License. The Malyalam movie starred actors Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Kumar is currently on his US concert The Entertainers tour along with Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani.