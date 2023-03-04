After Pathaan's mind-boggling performance, there were hopes of another hit as Akshay Kumar's star-studded movie ‘Selfiee’ was up for release. Notably, Akshay Kumar have been repeatedly failed to cast his spell on the screens as his movies failed back to back on cinema screens. Even with promotions, remake of the popular 90s Main Khiladi song, startcast, the movie failed badly at the box office. Akshay Kumar too broke the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies taken in three minutes at a meet and greet fans during the film promotions in Mumbai. “With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in three minutes) Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday," he had tweeted at the time.