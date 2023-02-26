In a recent interview on the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on Aajtak, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar opened up about his Canadian citizenship and the criticism he has faced because of it. Despite the negative comments, Akshay declared that India is everything to him and that he has already applied for a change of passport.

Akshay admitted to feeling hurt when people make unfounded statements about his decision to obtain Canadian citizenship without understanding the reasons behind it. The actor had previously revealed that after almost 15 of his films failed, he contemplated relocating and finding work outside of India. It was at this time that a friend suggested he move to Canada if he was unable to succeed in India.

Despite his move, Akshay reiterated his love for his homeland, India, and his commitment to his fans. His decision to apply for a change of passport shows that he wants to continue to be a part of the Indian film industry and contribute to the country that has given him so much.

With only two films left for release, Akshay Kumar's future in the film industry seemed uncertain until luck intervened, and both the movies became massive hits. This success opened doors for more opportunities, and he continued to receive offers for work. However, in the midst of his busy schedule, Akshay forgot about his Canadian passport and didn't consider changing it.

Now, after realising the importance of his Indian identity and the impact his Canadian passport may have on his image, Akshay has taken the necessary steps to apply for a passport change. He is currently awaiting renunciation status from Canada.

As it stands, the last time Akshay Kumar had a superhit was in 2021, with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Since then, he has had eight movies that have been unsuccessful either at the box office or on OTT or both. Atrangi Re and Cuttputlli. both released on Disney+ Hotstar, did not turn out to be popular among viewers.

Bell Bottom was a disaster while Bachchan Pandey. Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan failed at the box office. Ram Setu. made with ₹150 crore, had a business of only ₹64 crore. Akshay’s recent release, Selfiee. collected ₹2.55 crore net in India and ₹3.30 crore as per early estimates. It appears to be another unsuccessful attempt by Khiladi Kumar.

