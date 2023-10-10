Self-made entrepreneurs tighten hold over India's super-rich list
Summary
- A record 66% of the people featured on this year’s Hurun India Rich List were self-made entrepreneurs. The list, which comprised Indians with a net worth of more than ₹1,000 crore, was topped by Mukesh Ambani
A record 871 self-made Indian entrepreneurs had a net worth exceeding ₹1,000 crore each as of 31 August 2023, according to an annual list published by Hurun India on Tuesday. These entrepreneurs comprised 66% of the 1,319 such super-rich individuals in the country, up from54% five years ago.