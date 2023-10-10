Self-made entrepreneurs tighten hold over India's super-rich list

Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho, surpassed Falguni Nayar to become the richest self-made Indian woman. She was ranked 40th on the overall list. Neha Narkhede, the 38-year-old co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, was the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in the list. She was ranked fifth on the list of self-made women in India and 290th overall. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Network completed the rest of the top five. Ullal with wealth of ₹15,800 crore was also the richest professional manager. Ignatius Navil Noronha of Avenue Supermarts, with ₹5,200 crore, became the richest chief executive officer based in India. Manish Kejriwal, co-founder of Kedaara Capital, became the first Indian private equity fund manager to secure a spot on the list with a net worth of ₹3,000 crore.

