Self-reliance in defence is 'strategic necessity', says Army chief Naravane

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s “Trends in international arms transfers 2019" report, India was listed as the second largest arms importers in the world, second only to Saudi Arabia. India is also one of the top military spenders in the world. To cut India’s dependence on imports, the Indian government has offered domestic industry incentives like creating a list of more than 100 pieces of defence equipment and hardware that will be procured from domestic manufacturers only. Earlier this month, the Indian Air Force placed an order for 83 indigenously built Tejas fighter aircraft with the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in a deal worth an estimated ₹48,000 crores.

