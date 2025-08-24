‘Self-reliance must in today's world’: PM Modi says govt's focus is on creating maximum employment opportunities

“Self-reliance is a must in today's world,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, adding that his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing a virtual event in Ahmedabad, he said India has to become self-reliant in today's world and appealed to youngsters to adopt indigenous products.

Noting that only Operation Sindoor is not patriotism, he appealed to traders to decide to sell only swadeshi items.

“We launched Skill India Mission under which crores of youth are being prepared as skilled manpower in different fields. Today, a large part of the world is stuck in the problem of ageing; they need youth, and India has the capacity to provide youth to the world,” PM Modi said.

“If the youth are skilled today, there are several employment possibilities for them. They become self-reliant, which gives them the power,” he added while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sardardham Phase II in Ahmedabad after Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a girls' hostel.

He hailed the society's support in the progress of their daughters.

PM Modi said the world values India's talent along with its labour and understands its importance, which has created new opportunities in various countries.

“Our youths are surprising the world in many sectors like healthcare, education, and space,” he added.

Stressing that India should become self-reliant, the Prime Minister exhorted young people to support the country's effort by using indigenous products.

“India has to become self-reliant in today's world, which means we should use indigenous products. Our enthusiasm for 'Make in India' should increase. The Swadeshi movement will strengthen our future, and you have to lead it. The youth of our society should decide that not a single foreign thing comes to our house,” he added.

Modi said India's strength lies in ‘Make in India’ and self-reliance, which will brighten the future of the coming generations.

“Only Operation Sindoor is not patriotism, traders should decide to sell only swadeshi items,” he added.