Amid rising Covid cases in India, sale of self testing kits has increased in the country. Government officials has however said that that this could lead to under reporting of Covid cases, a report by Economic Times has stated. The report added that people using the self testing kit may likely not upload the actual results.

Promoter and Managing Director of Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions, Hasmukh Rawal told ET that there has been rise of self-testing kits sales with 15 percent increase in the month of April. Though the self-testing kit makers are happy with surge in sale, however, health authorities have raised concern about underreporting.

Officials also told ET that these self testing kits can often give false results and have recommended to go for RT-PCR test if any symptoms are seen. “The sensitivity of most of these kits is about 50-70 percent. So, if a person has symptoms but gets a negative results on RAT kit, they should go for an RT-PCR to be fully sure," another official was quoted by ET.

As per ICMR and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) protocol, all individuals who test positive onto Self-Testing Kits may be considered as true positives and no repeat testing is required.

India has about 10 self testing kits as approved by ICMR. In 2022, CoviEasy Self-Test Rapid Antigen test kit was approved for COVID-19 testing which give faster results in just 10 minutes. Other approved are Mylab Discovery’s Coviself that gives results in 15 minutes, Abbott Rapid’s Panbio COVID-19 Antigen rapid test device, Meril Diagnostics’ CoviFind, Angstrom Biotech’s Angtech, Healgen Scientific Limited’s CliniTest, SD Biosensor Healthcare’s ULTRA Covi-Catch SARS-CoV-2 home test, Nulife Care’s AbCheck.

Meanwhile, India registered 9,111 new coronavirus infections, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 60,313, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on 17 April. The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (44,827,226), it showed. The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths. The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.

Speaking of the recent surge, former AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that its not a panic situation considering hospital admissions haven't increased. The ministry has advised people to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. "Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is most important that people start wearing masks. One should wear a mask while going to any crowded place. Use double-layer masks in places like hospitals etc., as it is very effective in preventing infection," Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital said.

Where vaccination and precaution dose has been encouraged, experts have also said that vaccines will not provide 100 percent protection against COVID-19. So, even if you are jabbed, there are chances that you might get the infection.

Dr. Abhijit M Deshmukh, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that one needs to remember, the vaccines used against COVID-19 don’t provide 100% protection against COVID-19 even after receiving multiple dosages of the same.

AIIMS doctor Dr Sanjay Rai is of the opinion that at this point of time, a booster dose of the vaccine can do more harm than good.

Talking to ANI, Dr Sanjay said, “In the initial phase of Covid, when people were not infected in large numbers, people did not have herd immunity, then they needed more vaccines. But now almost all the people in the country have been infected, after which natural immunity has been formed in them. This is more effective in protecting against any virus than the vaccine. Also, we cannot stop any new web with the vaccine, it only reduces death and severity. Giving more steroids to prevent infection may do you more harm than good.

He further added that the situation that we are seeing right now will continue forever. “The increase of cases will continue to be seen. If we keep on testing, then the cases will also keep on increasing, but it is most important that hospitalisation, death and severity should not increase. And for those who are getting infected, it is necessary for them to wear a mask, if they are going out of the house, do not go to crowded places. They should isolate themselves at home," he further added.