Self-testing could mask real Covid number, sales increase to 15% in April: Report4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 03:19 PM IST
- India on 17 April registered 9,111 new coronavirus infections, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 60,313, according to Union Health Ministry data.
Amid rising Covid cases in India, sale of self testing kits has increased in the country. Government officials has however said that that this could lead to under reporting of Covid cases, a report by Economic Times has stated. The report added that people using the self testing kit may likely not upload the actual results.
