Sell ‘Made in India’ products: PM Modi appeals to shopkeepers and traders amid festive season — ‘Every time you buy...’

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 22 September 2025, wrote an open letter to fellow Indian citizens, urging shopkeepers and traders to sell products that are Made in India on the backdrop of the first day of the Navratri 2025 festive season.

PM Modi highlighted how the people of the nation should buy ‘Swadeshi’ or Made in India products, which have been made by the hard work of the workers, irrespective of the brands which stand behind making them.

“This festive season, let us also resolve to support products that are Made in India. This means buying Swadeshi products that have the sweat and toil of an Indian involved in their making, irrespective of the brand or the company that makes them,” PM Modi said in a letter, while mentioning the GST reforms.

Modi's appeal to shopkeepers and traders In his letter to the people, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted how every time people buy a product made by homegrown artisans, workers, and industries, they help families earn their living while creating job opportunities for the youth.

“I appeal to our shopkeepers and traders to sell products that are Made in India. Let us proudly say - what we buy is Swadeshi. Let us proudly say - what we sell is Swadeshi,” PM Modi said.

Narendra Modi also reiterated his plea for the state governments of India to boost their industries and manufacturing processes to foster a better investment climate in the nation.

“I also urge state governments to encourage industry, manufacturing and improvement of the investment climate,” said Modi in his letter on Monday.

On Sunday, 21 September 2025, as part of his live address to the country, PM Modi's Big message to states was to accelerate manufacturing and create a conducive environment for investment, which he reiterated in Monday's letter to the nation.

Modi on GST reforms In the letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the newly implemented goods and services tax (GST) reforms are set to further simplify the taxation system in India, with reduced rates, putting more savings in people's hands.