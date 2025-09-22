Subscribe

Sell ‘Made in India’ products: PM Modi appeals to shopkeepers and traders amid festive season — ‘Every time you buy...’

Sell ‘Made in India’ products: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to the nation on Monday, appealed to the shopkeepers and traders in India to push the sales of Made in India products amid the festive season 2025. Here's what he said…

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated22 Sep 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to all Indian citizens on Monday, 22 September 2025, on the occasion of Navratri 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to all Indian citizens on Monday, 22 September 2025, on the occasion of Navratri 2025.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 22 September 2025, wrote an open letter to fellow Indian citizens, urging shopkeepers and traders to sell products that are Made in India on the backdrop of the first day of the Navratri 2025 festive season.

Advertisement

PM Modi highlighted how the people of the nation should buy ‘Swadeshi’ or Made in India products, which have been made by the hard work of the workers, irrespective of the brands which stand behind making them.

“This festive season, let us also resolve to support products that are Made in India. This means buying Swadeshi products that have the sweat and toil of an Indian involved in their making, irrespective of the brand or the company that makes them,” PM Modi said in a letter, while mentioning the GST reforms.

Modi's appeal to shopkeepers and traders

In his letter to the people, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted how every time people buy a product made by homegrown artisans, workers, and industries, they help families earn their living while creating job opportunities for the youth.

Advertisement

“I appeal to our shopkeepers and traders to sell products that are Made in India. Let us proudly say - what we buy is Swadeshi. Let us proudly say - what we sell is Swadeshi,” PM Modi said.

Narendra Modi also reiterated his plea for the state governments of India to boost their industries and manufacturing processes to foster a better investment climate in the nation.

“I also urge state governments to encourage industry, manufacturing and improvement of the investment climate,” said Modi in his letter on Monday.

On Sunday, 21 September 2025, as part of his live address to the country, PM Modi's Big message to states was to accelerate manufacturing and create a conducive environment for investment, which he reiterated in Monday's letter to the nation.

Advertisement

Modi on GST reforms

In the letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the newly implemented goods and services tax (GST) reforms are set to further simplify the taxation system in India, with reduced rates, putting more savings in people's hands.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
 
Made In IndiaNewsNarendra ModiGst
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaSell ‘Made in India’ products: PM Modi appeals to shopkeepers and traders amid festive season — ‘Every time you buy...’
Read Next Story