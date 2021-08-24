Rahul Gandhi on monetisation plan: A day after Centre announced ambitious monetisation plan, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Modi government was in the process of selling India's "crown jewels" built by previous governments with public money over 70 years.

Gandhi said the BJP has claimed that nothing happened in India for 70 years, but now all assets created in all these years are being sold. He alleged that the Modi government's plan was aimed at creating monopolies in key sectors which will kill jobs. He alleged that the government was indulging in creation of monopolies in the formal sector and elimination of the informal sector.

"Now the Prime Minister is in the process of selling the crown jewels of this country. I am going to read what is being sold and you can guess to which monopolist it is being sold," he said.

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an ambitious ₹6 lakh crore asset monetisation plan that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums. She, however, said that ownership of these assets will remain in hands of the government.

Today, Gandhi said the Congress was not against privatization, but there should be a strategy for privatization. "What were the pillars of our strategy: first of all, no strategic asset will sold. In that there is defence, railways. We said only companies which are chronically loss making, only companies which have minimal market share and we will not sell companies where there is risk of a monopolist," Gandhi said.

"The public sector can help ensure that the industry is fair, free and is not monopolized. This entire privatization is designed to create monopolies. The whole idea behind this thing is to create monopolies for 3-4 people. This is not just a gifting of India’s assets, this is going to ensure that the young people in India will not be able to find employment in the future," the former Congress chief said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Gandhi said that Modi was not working for the people of India. "The Prime Minister is working for 2 or 3 monopolists. What this country has built over the last 70 years is being given away. The government clearly has mishandled the economy and doesn't know what to do. They have basically destroyed what the UPA built. Now, as a last resort they are selling everything," he added.

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram too targeted the Centre for its National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), and said that raising funds cannot be the sole aim for selling assets built over 70 years. He said that all stakeholders, including employees, worker unions, farmers, must be consulted before embarking on such large sale of assets.

As many as 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports, including ones at Chennai, Bhopal, Varanasi and Vadodara, as well as 40 railway stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway colonies have been identified for getting private investments.

