Selling my BMW as I don't have resources to maintain luxury cars: Dutee Chand

Indian ace sprinter Dutee Chand on Wednesday clarified that she wants to sell her car because she is unable to bear its maintenance cost and it will also aid her training for Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old believes after selling her car she can use that money for training amid the shortage of money due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I took to social media to sell my car BMW. I don't have the resources to maintain luxury cars, though I love them. I am not able to use the car and it is a spendthrift expense on my part. I never expressed that I am selling it to fund my training. Odisha Government and my own KIIT University have always supported me. This does not deny the fact that my training is very expensive, especially for the 2021 Olympics," Dutee said in a Twitter post.

The player had spent all her allotted money given by the state government and sponsors for training as the scheduled Olympics has been shifted to a new date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just wanted to make a point that this money could be diverted for my training and a car can be bought post covid once I receive the money from the State Government. My salary from OMC is 60,000 not 80,000. I am not complaining. Buying a car can definitely wait. KIIT University, my alma mater has stood with me and for me in all my difficulties. I just did not want to be a burden on KIIT or Odisha Government. Not that I live in deprivation or lack of resources, but selling the car could give me breathing space on one hand and not burden the overwhelmed KIIT and Odisha Government who are all stretched to help in these testing times," she added.

The Tokyo-Olympic bound athlete further stated that she is not approaching the state government for funds on humanitarian ground as the state is fighting against the COVID-19.

"It is just a confusion created by the media, misinterpreting my use of language (definitely I admit it is not my forte). I have thorough respect for the Union Government, State Government and KIIT who have made me what I am today," she said.

"With folded hands, I want to say that I was neither complaining nor making a show of my lack of finance because I am a daughter of the country and my well-wishers are there to keep me going. Bless me for my training in Kalinga Stadium so that my dream of getting a Gold for my country comes true," she added.

Dutee said people are taking advantage of her family's disturbance and targetting her for getting help from the KIIT.

"The Founder of my alma mater, KIIT always supports, patronises and encourages talent in all fields - academics and co-curricular. Purnima Hembram, Amiya Mallick, Debashish Das, Juana Murmu, Shanti Murmu and thousands more are the shining examples of his altruism. Why am I only targeted and his help is questioned? People are taking advantage of disturbance in my family and inadvertently bring in personal affairs into my professional life," she said.

"They are also dragging state government and my alma mater into such issues despite knowing that they have anchored me. Both have created marvellous sports infrastructure, hosted coveted sports events and supported thousands of budding talents. They support me as a sportsperson. wrongfully alleging them disheartens me too. I request all to continue to wish and pray for me so that I bring laurels for the nation," she added.

Earlier, Dutee said she is facing a shortage of funds due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to the next year and is planning to sell her car to meet the expense of her training.

"Training is going quite good so far, I have been training here in Bhuvneshwar. Earlier, there was no problem related to funds for training as Tokyo Olympics were coming up and our state government conferred me, but because of coronavirus the Olympics were postponed and I had spent the money which was given to me by the sponsors. Now, I need money for training, I need new sponsors but because of coronavirus I am finding it difficult to find them. Now I have decided to sell my car to arrange funds," Dutee had told ANI.

Dutee, who has been recently nominated for the Arjuna Award 2020, said COVID-19 had impacted heavily on sports and sponsors are not willing to support her at this time.

