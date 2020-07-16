Selling my BMW as I don't have resources to maintain luxury cars: Dutee Chand

"I just wanted to make a point that this money could be diverted for my training and a car can be bought post covid once I receive the money from the State Government. My salary from OMC is 60,000 not 80,000. I am not complaining. Buying a car can definitely wait. KIIT University, my alma mater has stood with me and for me in all my difficulties. I just did not want to be a burden on KIIT or Odisha Government. Not that I live in deprivation or lack of resources, but selling the car could give me breathing space on one hand and not burden the overwhelmed KIIT and Odisha Government who are all stretched to help in these testing times," she added.