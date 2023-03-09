Home / News / India /  'Selling' of MBBS seats to Kashmiri students: ED raids three locations in valley
1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:52 PM IST PTI
Anantnag: Security personnel during a raid at the residence of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir by the Enforcement directorate (ED) in a case linked to allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan, in Anantnag district, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_09_2023_000062B) (PTI)Premium
Anantnag: Security personnel during a raid at the residence of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir by the Enforcement directorate (ED) in a case linked to allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan, in Anantnag district, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday carried out raids at three places, including at the houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case linked to selling of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students, officials said here.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in Bagh-e-Mehtab area here, and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag, they said.

The officials said the personnel from the central probe agency along with the J-K Police conducted simultaneous raids at the three locations.

The raids are being carried out in connection with the case related to "selling" of MBBS seas in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism, they said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

